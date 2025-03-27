Obituary: Scottie S. Coslow, 82, Springfield

Scottie S. Coslow, 82, of Springfield, died Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was a native of Washington County. He was born Sept. 8, 1942, to the late Willie H. and Mattie Frances Baker Coslow. He was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and a retired owner and operator of Coslow’s Body Shop.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Nettie Rae Britton (Dec. 26, 2016), Lula Bell Sallee Burkhead (June 26, 2017) and Dorkas Jane Gullett (Feb. 22, 2018); and one brother, Roger Dale Coslow (Dec. 29, 2019).

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Pinkston Coslow; one daughter, Carissa Coslow of Seattle, Wash.; two sons, Craig Coslow and Mark Coslow, both of Springfield; three sisters, Barbara Stumph of Harrodsburg, Susan Graebe of Shelbyville and Dorothy Yates of Springfield; two brothers, Hughes Coslow of Harrodsburg and Harrison Coslow of Willisburg; three grandchildren, Erianna Newton, Marena Coslow and Madison Coslow; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. John McDaniel, officiating, assisted by the Rev. J.W. Hatfield. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Pallbearers were Mark Coslow, Terry Coslow, Denny Coslow, Tony Coslow, Kevin Sallee and Donnie Stumph.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Temple Baptist Church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

