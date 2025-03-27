Thursday, March 27th, 2025 | Posted by

Video: Jailer is guest on WBRT’s ‘Around the County with NCJE Tim Hutchins

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 27 2025 — Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall was the guest on Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins radio show, “Around the County with NCJE Tim Hutchins.” The pair provided WBRT listeners with updates on a variety of topics related to Nelson County government as well as taking questions from WBRT listeners via phone and text message. Running time: About 53 minutes.

-30-

