Video: George John Bacon, 82, Fisherville

George John Bacon, 82, of Fisherville, died Monday, March 24, 2025, at Indian Creek Healthcare Center in Corydon, Ind. He was born April 14, 1942 in Torrington, Conn.,t to the late George and Johanna Agnes Meier Bacon.

He was a retired police officer in New York and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved his country and was very proud of his military service. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved music and took pride in everything he did.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Guzman Bacon; and three brothers.

He is survived by four daughters, Sarah (Shawn) Phipps of Shelbyville, Mary Bacon of Moncks Corner, S.C., Kim Bacon and Lisa Bacon, both of New York; and four grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

