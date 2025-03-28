Obituary: Jimmie Jackson, 80, Cox’s Creek

Jimmie Jackson, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Deatsville and worked 40 years for the Harry Hurst Dairy Farm.

JIMMIE JACKSON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Jackson; one daughter, Mary Irene Goff; his grandparents, Louis and Henry Jackson; and two brothers, David Jackson and William Jackson.

He is survived by one daughter, Jimi Jackson; one sister, Shirley Malone; two brothers, Harold Jackson and Russell Jackson; five grandchildren, Robert Goff, Zachary Jackson, Hannah Goff, Brittaney Lanham and Caleb Goff; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Wanda Hamilton.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

