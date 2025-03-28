North Nelson Water District cancels boil water advisory issued Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, March 27, 2025 — The boil water advisory issued recently by the North Nelson Water District was cancelled Thursday, March 27th by the water district.

The advisory included district water customers along the KY 245 corridor past Flaget Hospital area east to include the St. Gregory Church area and sections along US31E north of Cox’s Creek.

If you have questions or concerns, contact the water district office during regular business hours at (502) 348-8342.

-30-