Obituary: Simon Patrick Willett, 32, Bardstown

Simon Patrick Willett, 32, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Magnolia. He was born Feb. 28, 1993. He lived a life full of adventure, kindness, and an unwavering love for family and friends.

SIMON PATRICK WILLETT

He was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. He excelled both in the classroom and on the field, where he was a standout football and baseball player. His passion for mechanics and being on the water led him to the Marine Mechanic Institute in Orlando, Fla., where he graduated in 2024 with a 4.0 GPA and highest honors.

He was most at home in the great outdoors. An avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and skilled hunter, he found peace on the water and joy in the thrill of the hunt. His competitive nature shined in shooting sports, where he achieved the title of state champion, a testament to his dedication and skill.

Above all, he was a devoted father to his beloved daughter, Katherine. His greatest pride was in being her dad, cherishing every moment they spent together. He never met a stranger. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life was one of his most remarkable qualities. Whether sharing a laugh, lending a hand, or offering words of encouragement, he had a way of making everyone feel like family.

His legacy of kindness, adventure, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Though he left this world too soon, the impact he made will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James P. Willett Jr. and Barbara Spalding.

He is survived by his precious daughter, Katherine; her mother, Billi Girdley; his loving parents, Michael and Patricia Willett; one sister, Whitney Willett Kaslow (Jacob); his niece and nephew, Elliott and Benjamin Kaslow; grandparents Murrell Smith and Wilma McDowell; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

A celebration of life is 10 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, and 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2925, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Thursday evening prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-