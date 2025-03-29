Obituary: Veronica Lee Douglas, 57, Bardstown

Veronica Lee Douglas, 57, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital.

VERONICA LEE DOUGLAS

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Manie O’Pell; and one sister, Roberta Martin.

She is survived by three daughters, Erica (Chris) Hogston, Jena (Joey) Vittitow, and Krista (Tyler) Smith; three sisters, Jackie (Eric) Ouellette, Mickie Kuykendall, and Karrie (Dave) Shackleford; one brother, Joe O’Pell; and 10 grandchildren, Gabriel, Naomi, Abagail, Hannah, Elijah, Caleb, Jacob, Joseph, Isaac, and Miles.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-