Obituary: Gayle Ann Medley Caswell, 80, Bardstown

Gayle Ann Medley Caswell, 80, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 27, 2025, at her home. She was a native of Holy Cross. She was born Jan. 4, 1945, to the late William Arthur “Bot” and Mary Catherine Lyvers Medley. She was a former employee of American Greetings and was of the Catholic faith. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. She will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her husband, Dave Caswell; two daughters, Terri Gordon (Kevin) of Taylorsville, and Amy St. Peter (Mark) all of Bardstown; two sons, Craig Hamilton (Ruth) of New Haven and Brad Hamilton (Larissa) of Bardstown; two brothers, Ronnie Medley (Iris June) of Bardstown and Jimmy Medley (Sarah Ann) of Fredericksburg; nine grandchildren, Faith Hamilton, Josie Hamilton, Nicholas Gordon, Sydney Gordon, Victoria Higdon, Alexa Hamilton, Haley Hamilton, Kaitlin St. Peter and Ethan St. Peter; and two great-grandchildren, Delaney Higdon and Riley Higdon.

The funeral is noon Monday, March 31, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

