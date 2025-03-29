City schools’ workforce development guru is guest on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 28, 2025 — Our studio guest on the Wednesday, Maerch 26, 2025, edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show was Lance Blandford, the workforce development coordinator for Bardstown City Schools. We discussed the programs available and planned for the district’s new Polytechnic Center, and he shared with our listeners some of the district’s student success stories. Running time: 42 minutes.

