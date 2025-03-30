Nelson County Jail Logs — March 27-30, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Johnathan Clark Hovel, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Cody Jacob Burress, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent David Hardin, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Kristy Jean Yates, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 unsecured. Booked at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacorey Latrel Murphy, 20, Bardstown, sexual abuse, third-degree. Bond is $263 cash. Booked at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, March 28, 2025

Devin Jerome Willett, 20, Bardstown, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; rear license not illuminated; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; reckless driving; failure to signal; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; disregarding stop sign. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3 a.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Nelson Count Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Lee Seward, 35, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Lee Whisman, 58, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:10 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Nelson Count Sheriff’s Office.

Francie Jo Culver, 53, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Nelson Count Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Guy Tonge, 43, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, first-degree; criminal trespassing, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brad Lavel Mims, 37, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 8:41 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Wesley Rumbelow, 47, Nicholasville, fleeting or evading police, third-degree; giving officer false identifying information; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Jerry Regent Hill, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:46 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darius Armon Miller, 39, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Cameron Wade Harvey,, 26, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

