Obituary: Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Ashbaugh McNeil, 79, formerly of Cox’s Creek

Dorothy “Dottie” Ashbaugh McNeil, 79, of Louisville, formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Forest Hills Commons.

She was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Nelson County, to the late Quincy and Bonnie Mudd Ashbaugh. She was an Old Kentucky Home High School graduate where she was the drum major and a cheerleader. She went on to further her education and graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Nursing.

Her career extended many years from serving as the director of nursing at Suburban Hospital to her final job at the Urgent Care at Eastpointe. Also during her career, she worked as a consultant for Commonwealth Insurance/TransAmerica Life Insurance Company.

In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, traveling, and going to UK ballgames with her husband. She also enjoyed music. She was a big Elvis fan, and enjoyed watching wildlife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” McNeil; and one nephew, Tony Roby.

She is survived by one sister, Donna Roby (Bobby); one nephew, Timmy Roby (Paula); and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Memorial gifts are suggested to WHAS Crusade for Children.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-