Obituary: Joseph David Bickett, 70, Saint Francis

Joseph David Bickett, 70, of Saint Francis, died Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Signature Healthcare Colonial in Bardstown. He was born March 18, 1955, in Marion County. He formerly worked for North American Pipe Company in Springfield. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching UK games and helping with Ruley Santa Claus Land.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Christopher Mattingly; his parents, Joseph Eugene and Catherine Leora Mattingly Bickett; and two brothers, William Arnold and Richard Lee “Porky” Bickett.

Survivors include two daughters, Terri Lynn Sester (Gary Curtis) of Bardstown and Amanda Bickett of Bradfordsville; one son, Jonathan Bickett (Kirsten) of Saint Mary’s; two sisters, Cathy Thompson (Harold) of Raywick and Ruthie Bickett of Hodgenville; one brother, Jerry “Spencer” Bickett (Rebecca) of New Hope; and four grandchildren, Cameron Mattingly, Kaylee Mattingly, John Bickett and Jamy Bickett; and one great-grandson, Kayden.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. Scott J. Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Bickett, John Bickett, Cameron Mattingly, Neal Hardesty, Israel LaRue, and Zane Hardesty; Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Metcalf and Amanda Bickett.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



