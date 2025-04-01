Obituary: Earl Thomas ‘Tom’ Farris Jr., 64, Bardstown

Earl Thomas “Tom” Farris Jr., 64, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 30, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 5, 1960, in Louisville to Earl Thomas Sr. And Betty Jean Faith Farris. He was a Pentecostal by faith, a self-employed handyman. He enjoyed playing guitar and writing. He grew up in Bullitt County .

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Thomas.

Survivors include his wife, Vicky Heath Farris; two children, Christopher Farris (Christina Allen) and Lyndsay Farris; five grandchildren, Caraline Farris, Joseph Farris, Kylie Farris, Christopher Farris, and Ethan Shoop; and a great-grandchild on the way.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Bro. Mike Rodgers officiating.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

