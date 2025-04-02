Nelson County Jail Logs — March 30-April 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Cameron Wade Harvey, 26, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Leon Pinkston, 22, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, March 30, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Monday, March 31, 2025

Kyle Leon Mathewson, 20, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:01 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Noah Arnold, 43, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,762.49 cash. Booked at 9:01 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Thomas Herchenrader, 35, Fairdale, possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (less than 20 drug units of an unspecified drug); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (more than 20 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (more than 10 drug units of an unspecified drug); promoting contraband, first-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 9:18 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michel Abreau Arguelles, 21, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million value; failure to appear. Bond total is $50,793. Booked at 9:23 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Phillip McGill, 47, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:45 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anton John Smithers, 28, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:49 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Elizabeth Kilby, 41, Bardstown, speeding 17 mph over limit; careless driving; driving ttoo fast for traffic conditions; no registration plates; no registration receipt; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $2,007.23 cash. Booked at 12:55 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeanna Marie Thompson, 37, Bardstown, serving bench warrant four court. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jillian Raye Shawler, 21, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 8:16 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

James Raymond Lewis Jr., 37, Bardstown, no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operator’s license; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gery Eugene Childers Jr., 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle Charity Taylor, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Dawn Parsons, 39, Brooks, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Scott Davis, 31, Ferguson, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Michael Tipson, 32, Bagdad, failure to appear; escape, second-degree; failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Judith Gail Downs, 61, Loretto, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $470 cash.

Booked at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Corine Spratt, 50, Louisville, resisting arrest; improper turning; improper start from a parked position; following another vehicle too closely; driving too fast for trafffc conditions; failure to signal; no seat belt; no insurance card; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; improperly on the left side of road; speeding 5 mph over limit; improper display of registration plates; careless driving; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, third-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer. No bond. Booked at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-