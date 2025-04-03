Obituary: Louise Downs, 86, Bardstown

Louise Downs, 86, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Park Terrace Health Campus. She was born on July 10, 1938, in Bardstown. She was retired from Walmart.

LOUISE DOWNS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Marion “Turtle” Downs; one daughter, Denise Ebersold; one son, Richard Downs; her parents, David Clint and Catherine I. Williams Douglas; two brothers, Melvin Douglas and Vernie Douglas; one sister, Mary Helena Culver; and one son-in-law, Richie Kays.

She is survived by five daughters, Karen (Mike) Taylor, Susan Ratliff, Laura (Todd) Durbin, Carlene (Bryan) Downs, and Tonya Kays; one son, David (Cheryl) Downs; three sisters, Joyce Downs, Marlene (Lewis) Marshall and Charlene Leslie; two brothers, Elzie Douglas and Larry Douglas; 10 grandchildren, Alex Ratliff, Bradley Taylor, Amber Downs, Jennifer Lewis, Scott Durbin, Ashley Ratliff, Clint Taylor, Jason Durbin, Sydney Downs and Piper Newton; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-