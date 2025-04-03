Obituary: Kenny Johnson, 47, Bardstown

Kenny Johnson, 47, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 31, 2025. He was born Sept. 13, 1977. He had a love for history, which led him to pursue his Bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Kentucky and his career as manager at The Old Bardstown Village Civil War Museum. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

KENNY JOHNSON

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Johnson; his paternal grandparents, Ivo and Libby Johnson; and his maternal grandparents, Buddy and Hester Greenwell.

He is survived by his mother, Joanne Johnson of Bardstown; one sister, Carrie (James) McDonald of Bardstown; one brother, Matt (Terri) Johnson, of Louisville; one nephew, Will McDonald; four nieces, Julia McDonald, Sydney McDonald, Lizzy Johnson, and Emerson Johnson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev Ben Brown officiating.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 3 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Barktown Rescue or Nelson County Humane Society.

Honorary pallbearers will be his friends and coworkers at the Bardstown Civil War Museum.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

