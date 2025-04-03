Obituary: James Howard Newton, 93, Louisville

James Howard Newton, 93, of Louisville, died Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Traditions at Beaumont in Louisville. He was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Louisville to the late William Permon and Mary Verlin Cecil Newton. He was a retired accounting manager for CSX Transportation in Jacksonville, Fla., and was a former director of Mandarin Senior Center in Florida. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing bingo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jane Wheatley Newton; one sister, Mary LaVerne Thompson; and one brother, William Paul Newton.

He is survived by two daughters, Dana Marie (Jeffrey) Backus of Louisville and Susan Rene (Paul) Dailey of Albany; two sons, Kevin Gerard (Andrea) Newton of West Bend, Wisc., and John Patrick (Mercy) Newton of Evansville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Erin Settles, Beth Hewett, Nick Willard and Dawson Dailey; and three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Settles, Seanna Settles and Cameron Settles.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen.

A Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, April 11, 20255, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiaitng. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

