Obituary: James Stephen ‘Steve’ Culver, 65

James Stephen “Steve” Culver, 65, died Monday, March 31, 2025, at his home. He was born Sept. 1, 1959, to James Donald Culver and Martha Rose Culver.

He was a Class of 1978 St. Xavier graduate with friendships he shared for the rest of his life. He was the proud owner of Culver & Associates following in his father’s footsteps. In his free time, cars were his lifelong passion. He loved to rub and polish while blasting AC/DC.

He will forever be remembered as the life of the party who lived to entertain others and make them laugh. He was generous to a fault with a young-at-heart quality that will always be cherished.

He is survived by one daughter, Shannon Mane Reinhardt Culver; one son, James Shawn Culver (Shawn); his mother, Martha Rose Culver; his father, James Donald Culver; one sister, Anita Rose Miller (Ben); one granddaughter, Kymber Lynn Culver; and many family members and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

