Obituary: David Martin Wilkerson, 61, New Haven

David Martin Wilkerson, 61, of New Haven, died Monday, March 31, 2025, in New Haven.

He was born Aug. 23, 1963 in Elizabethtown to the late Martin L. and Rosie Lee Bush Wilkerson.

DAVID MARTIN WILKERSON

He was a bar manager for Smith Corner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Teresa Thompson.

He is survived by two sisters, Vicki Graham and Lisa Leasor; two brothers, Phillip (Tawnya) Wilkerson and John Campbell; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes cremation was chosen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Friendship Baptist Church.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

-30-