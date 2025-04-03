Obituary: Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Ashbaugh McNeil, 79, formerly of Cox’s Creek

Dorothy “Dottie” Ashbaugh McNeil, 79, of Louisville, formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Forest Hills Commons. She was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Nelson County to the late Quincy and Bonnie Mudd Ashbaugh.

She was an Old Kentucky Home High School graduate where she was the drum major and cheerleader. She went on to further her education and graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Nursing. Her career extended many years from serving as the director of nursing at Suburban Hospital to her final job at Urgent Care at Eastpointe. She also worked as a consultant for Commonwealth Insurance/TransAmerica Life Insurance Company.

She was a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, traveling, and going to UK ballgames with her husband, Bob. She also enjoyed music and was a big Elvis fan. She also enjoyed watching wildlife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” McNeil; and one nephew, Tony Roby.

She is survived by one sister, Donna Roby (Bobby); one nephew, Timmy Roby (Paula); and a host of extended family and many friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitatiion is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to WHAS Crusade for Children.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-