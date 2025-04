NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 3, 2025 — District 2 Magistrate Adam Wheatley joined Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins on his weekly WBRT radio show, “Around the County with NCJE Tim Hutchins.” Hutchins and Wheatley discussed the morning’s fiscal court meeting, and answered listener’s questions. Running time: About 54 minutes.

-30-