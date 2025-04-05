Obituary: Anna Wilhelmenia Taylor, 95, Holy Cross

Anna Wilhelmenia Taylor, 95, Holy Cross, died Wednesday, April 2, 2025, joining her beloved husband and Lord and Savior in eternal Heaven.

ANNA WILHELMENIA TAYLOR

She was born Nov 24, 1929 and raised in Greenbriar and Holy Cross, where she was the oldest of 15 children. In 1950, she married Charles, the love of her life, and they raised 10 children together in Holy Cross where they spent their life together on the family farm.

She was an avid homemaker for more than 65 years in both Nelson and Marion counties, where she won numerous awards including Homemaker of the Year in each county. Her best-known crafts were her braided rugs, crocheted dolls and many, many quilts. She was widely known for her homemade sourdough bread. Her love for sewing, quilting, baking, canning, and gardening were passed on to her children and grandchildren, spanning several generations. She could often be found under a shade tree with her children and grandchildren, working up fresh vegetables or killing chickens. In her honor, her children published her collection of recipes in a cookbook, to carry on hers and Charles’ age-old recipes for generations to come.

She spent more than 20 years volunteering with the Red Cross Bloodmobile, where she and Charles were also regular blood donors. She devoted time to the Culvertown Food Bank and was a devout Catholic, spending many years in service to Holy Cross Church where she taught high school religion and volunteered in many other aspects of the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Charles E Taylor; her parents, Earl and Martha Lyvers; three sisters, Charlotte Figg, Patricia Ann Waites, and Mary Ellen Lyvers; four brothers, Tony Lyvers, Ronnie Lyvers, Pat Lyvers and Wayne Lyvers; and two grandchildren, Jason Taylor and Eric Taylor.

Survivors include four daughters, Phyllis Taylor, Dolores Taylor, Mary Patricia Jones (Stewart), and Carol Robertson (Drew); six sons Charles William Taylor (Doris), Dale Taylor (Sherry), Michael Taylor (Angela), Louis Taylor (Sandra), Steven Taylor (Tracy), and Allen Taylor; four sisters, Pauline Mattingly, Rebecca Jane Essex, Trudy Voss (Hank).and Margaret Mary Mattingly (Tommy); three brothers, Kenneth Lyvers (Hein), Wallace Lyvers, and Phillip Lyvers (Laura); 29 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard T. Goodin officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Her sons will serve as pallbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

