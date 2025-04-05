Obituary: Audrey Mae Coulter Brown, 85, Chaplin

Audrey Mae Coulter Brown, 85, of Chaplin, died Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church.

AUDREY MAE COULTER BROWN

She is reunited in heaven with her husband, William David Brown; and one daughter, Sharon Denise Harris Shults.

Survivors include one daughter, Sandra Brown (Ross) Woodbury; one son, David Brown; six grandchildren, Christopher Woodbury, Matthew (Audrey) Woodbury, Bradley (Keely) Harris, Brooklyn Harris (Malique) Spaulding, Madison Brown, and Riley Brown; and three-great grandchildren, Braylon Harris, Laiken Harris, and Violet Woodbury.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

