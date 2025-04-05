Obituary: Allen Clay Fulkerson, 78, Cox’s Creek

Allen Clay Fulkerson, 78, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Eastway Health and Rehab in Louisville. He was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Cox’s Creek, He was a retired construction worker for Fishel Company. He was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joy May Fulkerson; and four brothers, Amos Fulkerson, Wayne Fulkerson, Joe Fulkerson, and Benny Fulkerson.

He is survived by one daughter, Renee Fulkerson; one son, Scotty Allen Fulkerson; four sisters, Katie Thomas and Barbara Shields, both of Cox’s Creek, Joyce Williams of Shepherdsville and Darlene Boone of Bardstown; nine brothers, Charles Fulkerson of Indiana, Marvin Fulkerson of Oklahoma, Phillip Fulkerson, Harold Fulkerson, Robert Fulkerson, Guy Fulkerson, Marshall Fulkerson, Felix Fulkerson all of Cox’s Creek, and Michael Fulkerson of Holy Cross; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Riverview Cemetery in High Grove with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 9, 2025,, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

