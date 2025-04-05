Obituary: Jan Jeffires, 53, New Haven

Jan Jeffires, 53, of New Haven, died Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 1, 1971, in Bardstown.

JAN JEFFIRES

She loved spending time with family, including arts and crafts with the grandbabies, and family gatherings. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Jeffires, that she greatly loved and missed; her parents, Henry Underwood Jr. and Paula Underwood; her grandparents, Henry Sr. and Dorothy Underwood; and one brother, Timothy Underwood.

She is survived by one son, Josh (Holly) Jeffires; one sister, Angela (Glenn) Smith; one brother, Jeremiah (Carrie) Underwood; three grandchildren, Holden Jeffires, Brooklyn Jeffires, and Jeremiah Kleitz; one niece, Jordann Smith; and one nephew, Johnny Snyder.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Barlow Funeral home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the funeral home with a private burial at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go towards services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-