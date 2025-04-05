Obituary: Alexis Jo ‘Lexi’ Newton, 25, Bardstown

Alexis Jo “Lexi” Newton, 25, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 3, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 10, 1999, to Jeremy Joe Newton and Jacqueline Michelle Hilbert.

She defied all odds after being diagnosed with Leukodystrophy (Canavan Disease) and she was given only three years to live. She was able to persevere due to her strong will, beautiful spirit and the meticulous care and loved provided by her parents and family.

She brightened the darkest of rooms with her smile and her contagious belly laugh. Although she never spoke, she was a teacher and a guide to all who knew her. She allowed her eyes to speak for her, anyone catching a glimpse was able to see her true intelligence, with and deep love for all those around her.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James “Jim” Hilbert; and her paternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Newton.

She is survived by her parents, Jeremy and Jacque Newton of Bardstown; one sister, Janet Newton of Springfield; two brothers, Devan (Ariel) Newton and Landon Miller, both of Bardstown; her maternal grandmother, Janet Hilbert of Bardstown; her uncle, Jamie (Shellie) Hilbert of Bardstown; her aunt, Wendy (Travis) Welch of Bardstown; and five cousins, Zack (Courtney) Hilbert of Springfield, Layne, Adam, Jack and Kade.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Dr. James Carroll and Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-1 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2025.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-