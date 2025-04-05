Nelson County Jail Logs — April 2-4, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Roderick Glen Harding, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shawntez Dominic Harris, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Ann Fox, 47, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Ross Stophlet, 50, Cynthiana, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Yvonne Clark, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Jose Alfredo Lopez Bautista, 42, Bardstown, failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Murphy Wimsatt, 40, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Curtis Kapetanios, 32, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trevon Alexander Pope, 22, Bardstown, murder; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Arnold Neace, 40, Covington, tampering with private communications; probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Glenn Jones, 44, Finley, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 8:03 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Delincia Odasha Jones, 31, Houston, Texas, trafficking in legend drugs; speeding, 16 mph over limit. No bond. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Blane Taylor Hagerman, 20, Bloomfield, wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer. No bond. Booked at 8:54 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

Amanda Leight McClain, 44, Taylorsville, unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Vincent Boone, 56, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:02 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

Bryan Scott Webb, 51, New Haven, sentenced. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Nelson Circuit court.

Thomas Matthew Lucas, 35, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

