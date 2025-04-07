Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Downs, 74, Loretto

Patricia “Pat” Ann Downs, 74, of Loretto, died Saturday, April 5, 2025. She was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Bardstown. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul, being outdoors and working on her flower beds. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a big heart, and always put herself last.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Betty Hardin; one sister, Sheila Hardin Brown; one brother, Gilbert Hardin; one cousin, Johnny Cecil; one nephew, Scott Davis Hardin; one granddaughter, Courtney Ann Keene; one grandmother, Nellie Rodman Hardin; and one aunt, Marie Cecil.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Chad) Downs of New Haven and Angie (Mark) Keene of Bloomfield; six grandchildren, Ashley Klein, Chasity Ritchie, Megan Downs, Alicia Lett, Tyler (Jessi) Keene, and Amber Keene; six great-grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Ava, Ella, Kyndall, Atticus, and Leon; one niece, Tasha Hardin; and one nephew, Ryan Brown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

