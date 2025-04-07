Flooding prompts Bullitt jail evacuation; local jail housing 20 evacuated inmates

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 7, 2025 — Due to the threat of flooding at the Bullitt County Detention Center, the jail’s inmate population has been transferred to several area jails, including Nelson County.

According to Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall, 20 Bullitt County inmates were transferred Sunday afternoon to the Nelson County Detention Center. The rest of Bullitt County’s inmates were sent to jails in Jefferson, Hardin and Grayson counties.

The Bullitt County jail has a capacity of about 300 inmates.

According to as story posted on WDRB’s website, Louisville Metro Corrections agreed to house 80 of Bullitt County’s inmates.

-30-