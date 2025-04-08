Nelson County Jail Logs — April 5-7, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Thomas Joseph Nalley, 32, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Bret Samuel Norton, 47, Louisville, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; sodomy, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest with person under 12 years of age. No bond. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jayson Dean Buchan, 46, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephan Franklin Workman, 54, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 5:36 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Ivory Carter III, 36, Shepherdsville, failure to appear; strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). No bond. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Davious O’Neal Arnold, 25, Louisville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond.

Booked at 5:48 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Dale Crump, 41, Lebanon, assault, first-degree; probation violation (for felony offense); criminal abuse, first-degree, child 12 years of age or younger. No bond. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Eric Garza, 34, Hillview, unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree; promoting a minor under 16 years of age in a sex performance. No bond. Booked at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Jacob Alexander White, 19, Lebanon Junction, rape, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Cade McKittrick, 20, Shepherdsville, sexual abuse, first-degree; sodomy, first-degree, domestic violence; terroristic threatening, third-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; rape, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony James Johnson, 39, Louisville, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; order of appearance; procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means. No bond. Booked at 6:38 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Donal Walter Queen, 34, Mount Washington, failure to comply with sex offender registration. No bond. Booked at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Bradley Eugene underwood, 55, Louisville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Montres Dewayne Finch, 42, Louisville, parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

David Truman Simpson, 60, Shepherdsville, failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant; fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

David Ruba Hunt, 53, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joseph Pugh, 63, Shepherdsville, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 7:14 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Craig Lamont Rogers, 44, Louisville, parole violation (for technical violation); serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Scott Lenz, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 7:46 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Tory Ferrell, 46, Louisa, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jana Marie Douglas, 45, Boston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, April 7, 2025

Eduardo Mendez, 41, Shepherdsville, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:36 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael Anthony Coulter, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; defrauding a secured creditor, more than $500 but less than $10,000. No bond. Booked at 6:52 p.m., Monday, April 7, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Johnathon Levi McNail, 34, New Haven, failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). Bond total is $5,750 cash. Booked at 8:29 p.m., Monday, April 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Allen Turkowski, 29, Cox’s Creek, operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Danyale Brewer, 35, Bardstown, giving officer false identifying information; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); contempt of court (2 counts). Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-