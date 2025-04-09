Judge discusses flooding response on WBRT’s ‘Around the County’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins discussed the local efforts to assist county residents in need in the wake of the flooding that began last week on his weekly WBRT radio show, “Around the County with NCJF Tim Hutchins.”

He also took time to answer listeners questions. The radio show airs at 11 a.m. every Tuesday on WBRT AM 1320. The show also streams live at www.WBRTCountry.com.

Running time: About 56 minutes.

-30-