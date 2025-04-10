Obituary: John F. Fritsch, 97, Cox’s Creek

John F. Fritsch, 97, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 3, 1927, in Louisville. He graduated from St. X High School in 1945. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Fern Creek Fire Department. He was owner of Fern Creek Florist, the first florist in Fern Creek. He drove a bus for Trinity High School. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Orphan Society, Jefferson County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, and St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Fritsch; and two sisters, Mary Wissel and Ann Mathers.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Fritsch of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Ursula (Katie) Fritsch and Theresa (Eddie) Osborne; one stepdaughter, Lisa (Doug) Poindexter; two stepsons, Wayne Mills and John W. (Tonya) Mills; nine grandchildren, Mya Fritsch, Keaunna Fritsch, Brylee Osborne, Colton Osborne, Ella Osborne, Rebecca (Brian) McGaren, Gene Poindexter, Christopher Poindexter, and Dereck Mills; two great-grandchildren, Rory McGaren, and Colin McGaren; his former wife and mother to Ursula, Mildred Bilbrey; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and 8 – 9:15 am Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

