Obituary: Brenda Terrell, 70, Bardstown

Brenda Terrell, 70, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 6, 2025, at her home. She was born Feb, 24, 1955, in Maysville to the late Glenn and Lois Chilton Dowden.

BRENDA TERRELL

She was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She never met a stranger. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Terrell; and one son-in-law, Matt Cockrell.

She is survived by three daughters, Jessica (Joe) Marks of Bardstown, Tera Watts of Frankfort, and Carly (Michael) Stocker of Waddy; one son, Justin (Bethany) Watkins of Bardstown; three brothers, Kerry Dowden of Port Royal, Randy (Mona) Dowden and Donald (Tammy) Dowden, both of Eminence; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to the Matt Cockrell Scholarship Fund, 133 Fairview Drive, Waddy, KY 40076.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-