Video: Recreation opportunities the topic of ‘Good Morning Sunshine’ on WBRT

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 10, 2025 — Stephen Portman, the assistant recreation director for the City of Bardstown, is the guest on the April 10, 2025 edition of WBRT’s “Good Morning, Sunshine” radio show hosted by Kim Huston.

The interview covers the many recreational opportunities available in Bardstown, and an update on the city pool activities that will be available this summer. Running time: 24 minutes.

-30-