Letter: Community, elected officials, all rose to meet challenges caused by flooding

To the Editor:

Strong effective leadership and planning from local officials and volunteers has allowed our community to do what they do best, which is to love thy neighbor and take care of their community in need!

From road closures, to evacuations , the immediate set up of a donation drop-off location, easy accessibility information, shelters, and more were implemented immediately. Volunteers have appeared instantly and ready to help. We have seen our Judge Executive working in many capacities, our State Representative in Boston daily, the Animal Control Officers rescuing animals, the Jailer providing manpower, our Sheriff assisting street assessments, fiscal court magistrates working overtime to address needs and provide directions for supplies and meals, emergency management team on site at all hours, and fire and rescue departments doing critical work. This is what communities deserve from our officials in these times. Our local Nelson County officials, many newly elected, and employees have stepped up to the plate when needed.

Our community has stepped up with donations and love without a second thought. While working at the Civic Center this week, I was amazed at how the donations flowed in, as well as volunteers. When the fiscal court distributed needs, within hours trunks full of supplies started to appear and they have continued to appear! There have been young kids hauling in gallons of bleach, school teams such as the Thomas Nelson Men’s Volleyball Team bringing in what they collected, church groups bringing vans loaded down, our local hospital providing truck loads, and elderly couples bringing in paper goods. The volunteers and donations have been county wide. It was orderly, accounted for, and now being distributed with ease.

It is so very easy to see the discourse in our country. The fighting and the attacking are rampant. But let’s take time to see the good right here in our community. Let’s shine a light on the hard work and efforts that have been effective and impactful in our amazing small community. I am so proud to live here. I am so proud of our community. I am so proud of our elected officials and their families. Nelson County exemplifies our state motto, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.” We are shining so very bright on our Old Kentucky Home.

Kristi Hutchins

Cox’s Creek, KY