Nelson County Jail Logs — April 8-10, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Victor Ryan Coleman, 50, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 surety. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Tyler Sparrow, 27, Bloomfield, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Oliver Perez Reyes, 48, Bardstown, careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chyna Dechelle Cissell, 25, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jessica Lanae Settles, 43, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $1,510 cash. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Brian Todd Miller, 50, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Matthew Allen Armstrong, 34, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $50 cash. Booked at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jason Aaron Porter, 46, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Joseph Gilbert Chesser, 43, Taylorsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fredrick Lumans Alexander, 48, Gallipous Ferry, West Va., serving parole violation warrant; disregarding traffic light; wanton endangerment – police officer; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; resisting arrest; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); operating on a suspended license; no insurance; failure to wear seat belts; possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Timothy Ryan Merriman, 33, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:37 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Scott Tuttle, 45, Shepherdsville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felong. No bond. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelli Nicole Mobley, 30, Shelbyville, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Thursday, April 10, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-