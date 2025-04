NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 — State Sen. Jimmy Higdon was the studio guest on the Wednesday, April 9, 20255, edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Higdon discussed legislation that was approved by the Kentucky General Assembly, and some vetoed by the Governor but overridden by the legislature. Running time: 46 minutes.

-30-