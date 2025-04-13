Nelson County Jail Logs — April 12-13, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday, April 11, 2025

Scott Glen Hicks, 50, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:24 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Larry Douglas, 38, Boston, resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:43 a.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Isaac Johnson II, 46, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 7:08 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mikayla Erlinda Lomas, 20, Williamston, Mich., speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; improper passing; no insurance card; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 7:59 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Paul White, 35, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Luke Baldwin, 32, Terra Haute, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025 by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Jason Lee Weatherford, 51, Mount Washington, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-