Obituary: Yvetta ‘Betty’ VanMeter, 86, Bardstown

Yvetta “Betty” VanMeter, 86, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Hardin County to the late Tilmon Tucker and Glennie (Hoskinson) Tucker. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was Baptist by faith and worked for many years as a waitress. She enjoyed eating out, taking road trips, playing slot machines, and reading a good book. However, most of all she loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was filled with a zest for life that never grew old. Rest in peace with the Heavenly Angels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry VanMeter; her former husband, Jerry Combest Sr.; one daughter, Linda Starks; two sons Danny Mc Elvain and Jerry Combest Jr.; one sister, Lucille Miller (Guy); three brothers, Carl Tucker (Lorene), Lloyd Tucker (Yvenna) and Shelby Tucker (Mary); one grandson, Christopher Deweese; and two nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Rhonda Reid and Lucy Combest; three grandsons, Joshua Reid (Brittany), Zachery Combest and Jeremy Deweese; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.

The funeral is noon Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home. Burial is in the Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 14, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

