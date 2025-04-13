Obituary: Doris Marie Mattingly, 71, Bardstown

Doris Marie Mattingly, 71, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 11, 2025, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1953, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Robert and Regina Rose Culver O’Bryan.

She was the secretary for Mattingly Silos and she loved her animals dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lawrence “Larry” Mattingly, Sr.

She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Mattingly of Bardstown; one son, Thomas L. “Tommy” (Jessica) Mattingly Jr., of Bardstown; one grandson, William Thomas “Will” Mattingly; one sister, Wanda Hawkins of New Haven; one brother, Kenny (Jean) O’Bryan of Bardstown; and her friend and caregiver, JoAnna Martin.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 16,, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

