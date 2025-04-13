Obituary: Raelyn Mae Moore, 9 months

Raelyn Mae Moore, the 9 month old daughter of Drew and Brooklyn (Patton) Moore, died Friday, April 11, 2025, at U of L Health in Shelbyville. She was born June 22, 2024, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Stacey Patton and Rhoda Satchwell; one grandfather, Joseph Moore; and one great-grandfather, William Patton.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandfather, Jason Patton of Bagdad; her paternal grandparents, Desiree Embs and Kevin Capps, both of Shelbyville; her maternal great-grandparents, Anna Maddox and Robert Maddox, both of Taylorsville; her paternal great-grandfather, Mark Embs of Campbellsburg; and her maternal great-grandparents, Laura Ford of Shelbyville and Jennifer Seay of Harrodsburg.

The funeral is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday April 15, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-