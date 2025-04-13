Obituary: Ethel Jane Hall McBride, 89, Bardstown

Ethel Jane Hall McBride, 89, of Bardstown, died April 09, 2025 at her home. She was born Sept. 7, 1935 in Goshen to Ethel Mae Yochum Hall and Virgil Hall. She was the youngest of nine children and grew up helping on the family farm. She was given the nickname “Boots” for always wearing her favorite red pair.

She married Roy McBride Jan. 23, 1954. As a devoted wife and homemaker, she stayed by his side making homes across the country and overseas throughout his service in the U.S. Army.

Throughout their years together, she seamlessly balanced the unique challenges of being a military spouse, stepping up to run the household in her husband’s absence and raising their family on her own at times, and then gracefully taking a step back when welcoming him home. She maintained a selfless heart, helping other military spouses and others throughout her life, and always a sense of humor. She served as a Cub Scout leader and taught children’s Sunday school.

Upon moving to Bardstown, she became a member of Parkway Baptist Church and loved her Sunday school class. She enjoyed birds, canning, country cooking, flowers, gardening, music, and puzzles. Most importantly to her, she loved her family and Jesus.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the staff at Windsor Gardens especially Ms. Cindy, Crystal, Holly, Jennifer, Wendy, and Yohonda.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; eight brothers and sisters, and one daughter-in-law, Rosa McBride.

She is survived by one daughter, Debi Mathis (Mark) of Bardstown; two sons, Lonnie McBride of San Diego and Roy McBride (Donna) of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Nika Mathis (Sam Lacy), Anya Mathis, Aria Mathis, Samuel (Bianca) McBride, Rebecca McBride, Kelly McBride and Devin McBride; three great-grandchildren; and many great-granddogs.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 14, 2025 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025, with Dr. James Carroll officiating. A graveside service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Liberty Baptist Church in Leitchfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gestures of love be displayed in form of contributions to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or the New Life Center in Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

