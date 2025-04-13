Obituary: Rose Alice Lyvers Head, 91, Louisville

Rose Alice Lyvers Head, 91, of Louisville, died, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 9, 1933, in Holy Cross where she was raised and attended school.

She was a former resident of Bardstown from 1954 to 1965. In 1965, she moved to Louisville with her husband and son.

She was a bus driver for the Jefferson County Public School System for 18 years. After purchasing their home in Naples, Fla. in 1994, she and her husband, became Florida residents, returning to their Louisville home for the spring and summer months.

Following the loss of their home in Naples during Hurricane Irma, they relocated to Sunny Grove Park in Estero, Fla. for their winter home. In earlier years, Rose enjoyed golf, lunch with friends, shopping, and being a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Albert and Mary Viola Ballard Lyvers; her stepfather, Jesse Cecil; three sisters, Gondola Kilner, Catherine Medley and Louise Newton; and two brothers, Ballard Lyvers and Joseph Lyvers.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, William “Bill” Head; one son, Terry (Peggy) Head; two sisters, Norma Wood and Shirley Miles; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Lyvers and Edna Mae Lyvers; one grandson, Jacob (Kara) Head; and two great-grandsons, Christopher Head and Connor Head.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard T. Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Kosair Charities or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

