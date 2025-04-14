Nelson County Jail Logs –April 13, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Jason Lee Weatherford, 51, Mount Washington, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad William Hood, 53, Willisburg, no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 45, New Haven, menacing; resisting arrest; intimidating a participant in the legal process;l terroristic threatening. No bond. Booked at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-