Obituary: Jacob Lee Troutt, 27, Springfield

Jacob Lee Troutt, 27, of Springfield, died Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Spring View Hospital. He was born Feb. 1, 1998, in Nashville. He was employed at Mitsuba Corporation.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dorris and Cynthia Kay Troutt.

He is survived by his wife, Charley Troutt; one daughter, Magnolia Troutt; his father, Kelley Troutt (Susie); his mother, Pamela Troutt; his grandmother, Peggy Troutt; his maternal grandparents, Herman and Pat Moss; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

