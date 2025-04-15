Nicholas Scott Burgin, 42, Fairdale

Nicholas Scott Burgin, 42, of Fairdale, died Saturday, April 12, 2025, at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 25, 1982, in Bardstown to Beverly and Noreen Jackson Burgin.

He loved his son, his dogs, and music. He enjoyed going for walks and spending time with family and friends. He had a big heart and loved to make people laugh. He was a member of Little Flock Christian Church. Heloved the Lord and spending time reading his Bible.

SCOTT BURGIN

He was preceded in death by his father, Beverly Burgin.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Philpott Burgin; one son, Nicholas Burgin Jr.; two stepsons, Nathan Mitchell and Samuel Mitchell; his mother, Noreen Burgin of Samuels; two sisters, Scarlett (Alan) Sharp of Bloomfield and Shannon (Jeff) Kidwell of Bardstown; two brothers, Bryan (Angela) Burgin of Cookeville, Tenn. and Beverly Burgin of Bardstown; his good friend, Malena Allen; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions for funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-