Obituary: Jessie Grace Biven, 80, Cox’s Creek

Jessie Grace Biven, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, April 13, 2025, at her home. She was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Pleasureville to the late Rudy A. and Nina Evelyn Moudy Smith.

She was a devoted homemaker, an avid UK Wildcat fan, and enjoyed working puzzles. She used to help people with tobacco, and watched children for more than 25 years, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Riverview Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery and helped with the children on Wednesday nights.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tommy Biven; one son-in-law, Bobby Nalley; brothers, Garnet, Irvin, Jerry, and Willis Hill Smith; and three sisters, Ila Smith, Darlene Smith, and Barbara Jean Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Nalley (Jim) and Robin Casey (Michael), both of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Jeanette Marie Duty of North Carolina; one granddaughter, Amber Johnson (Adam); three grandsons, Ronnie Fick (Pammy), Shawn Fick (Shelby), and Cory Casey (Lindsey); six great-grandchildren, Paxton Fick, Joy Lee Fick, Adelynn Casey, Evelynn Casey, Cole Johnson and Ellie Mae Johnson; two stepgranddaughters, DeeDee Fulkerson and Britttney Nalley; and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Brianna, Maddie, Andrew, and Paisley.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at Riverview Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the church.

Memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to the church.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

