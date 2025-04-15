Obituary: Jewell B. Kennedy, 76, New Haven

Jewell B. Kennedy, 76, of New Haven, died Friday, April 11, 2025, at his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1949, in New Haven to Gilbert Walton and Margaret Inez Crady Kennedy. He was a farmer, enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and trap shooting. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Audrey Aulbach and Susan Locklin; and two brothers, Roger Kennedy and Melvin Kennedy.

Survivors include three sisters, Geraldine Kennedy, Wanda Kennedy and Patty “P.A.”Hanneken (Keith); one brother-in-law, Jim Aulbach; eight nieces and nephews, Travis Kennedy (Heather),Scott French (Camille), Amy French, Ricky”R.L” French, Rosemary Cruse (Aaron), Cody Aulbach (Amanda), Michael Locklin and Lorrie Hendricks (Luke) and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews, Shelby, Reagan, Tucker, Kaitlyn, Abby, Logan, Jack, Allie, Wyatt and Noah.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in Edlin Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

