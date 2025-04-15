Obituary: Joseph E. ‘Joe Elmer’ Holbert Jr. 85, Hodgenville

Joseph E. “Joe Elmer” Holbert Jr. 85, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown with his loving family by his side.

He was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Joseph E. Sr. and Rhoda Rue Redman Holbert.

He retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved to collect antiques and swap knives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lois Holbert; one son, Troy D. Holbert; one stepson, Gary Wayne Milby; two sisters, Margaret Cundiff and Mary Ann Schaffer; and four brothers, Robert Holbert, Marvin Holbert, Paul Holbert and Howard Holbert.

He is survived by one daughter, Sheila Durbin of Bardstown; one son, Greg Holbert of Florida; three grandsons, Kurt Durbin, Justin Durbin and Shawn Durbin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral was Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Mark Inman officiating. Burial was in the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel was in charge of services.

