Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, April 14, 2025

Allen Whitney White, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:19 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Christopher Loomis, 23, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); endangering the welfare of a minor; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:27 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, by the New Haven Police Department.

Carlos Anthony Cruz, 37, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, by the Probation & Parole.

Larry Jeff Ogden, 35, Mount Washington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Isaac Johnson II, 46, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Carla Faye Murphy, 45, Lebanon, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Lenear Andre Collins, 66, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:45 p.m Monday, April 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-